Home / Markets / Capital Market News / B & A Packaging India standalone net profit rises 735.71% in the March 2024 quarter

B &amp; A Packaging India standalone net profit rises 735.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 7.90% to Rs 28.83 crore

Net profit of B & A Packaging India rose 735.71% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.90% to Rs 28.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.82% to Rs 11.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.08% to Rs 128.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 131.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales28.8326.72 8 128.79131.52 -2 OPM %12.429.88 -12.5412.07 - PBDT3.892.66 46 16.4715.65 5 PBT3.411.76 94 14.6113.60 7 NP3.510.42 736 11.458.43 36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Encode Packaging India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Moldtek Packaging inaugurates three plants

Bandma Celebrates Its 30 Years - Revolutionizing Industrial Packaging Worldwide With Innovation and Customer Focus

B &amp; A Packaging India standalone net profit declines 1.52% in the December 2023 quarter

G K P Printing &amp; Packaging standalone net profit declines 93.33% in the December 2023 quarter

PNC Infratech consolidated net profit rises 171.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Kolte Patil Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ladderup Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.63 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Chemtech Industrial Valves standalone net profit declines 52.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story