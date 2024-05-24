Kolte Patil Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.95% to Rs 526.38 crore

Net loss of Kolte Patil Developers reported to Rs 27.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 117.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.95% to Rs 526.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 796.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 69.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 104.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.86% to Rs 1371.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1488.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

