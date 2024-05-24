Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kolte Patil Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kolte Patil Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 33.95% to Rs 526.38 crore

Net loss of Kolte Patil Developers reported to Rs 27.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 117.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.95% to Rs 526.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 796.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 69.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 104.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.86% to Rs 1371.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1488.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales526.38796.93 -34 1371.481488.43 -8 OPM %-4.0121.72 -1.3012.61 - PBDT-40.78174.15 PL -56.68179.65 PL PBT-44.63171.63 PL -70.87168.09 PL NP-27.11117.43 PL -69.35104.06 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

A Beacon of Excellence in Education, Research, and Community Service - University Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth | Dr P.D. Patil

Prayatna Developers Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the March 2024 quarter

DLF Home Developers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 499.38 crore in the March 2024 quarter

IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit rises 45.12% in the March 2024 quarter

DLF Cyber City Developers consolidated net profit rises 27.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ladderup Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.63 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Chemtech Industrial Valves standalone net profit declines 52.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Libord Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rungta Irrigation standalone net profit rises 12.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story