B.C. Power Controls reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales rise 9.67% to Rs 19.74 crore

Net profit of B.C. Power Controls reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 9.67% to Rs 19.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales19.7418.00 10 OPM %1.77-11.17 -PBDT0.51-1.43 LP PBT0.51-1.43 LP NP0.38-1.07 LP

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

