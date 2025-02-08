Modern Engineering and Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.61 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.20% to Rs 22.68 crore

Net loss of Modern Engineering and Projects reported to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.20% to Rs 22.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 19.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.22.6819.86-14.814.33-3.400.76-3.840.11-3.610.01

