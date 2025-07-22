B. L. Kashyap and Sons gains after securing Rs 910-cr order from BPTP

B. L. Kashyap and Sons jumped 5.06% to Rs 75.80 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 910 crore from BPTP.

The scope of work includes construction of civil structures for residential towers, along with associated non-tower areas, community buildings, etc. The project is to be executed over a period of 36 months.

B. L. Kashyap and Sons is an EPC company engaged in the business of Construction of high-rise residential and Commercial Complexes, IT Parks, Institutional Buildings, etc.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 3.26 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with a net profit of Rs 23.66 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 13.8% YoY to Rs 294.18 crore in Q4 FY25, from Rs 341.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.