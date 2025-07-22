Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wall Street Mixed Amid Trade Hopes, Earnings Watch, and Sector Swings

Wall Street Mixed Amid Trade Hopes, Earnings Watch, and Sector Swings

Image
Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Markets rose early on trade optimism but faded with earnings anticipation; gold and steel stocks surged while treasuries rallied on economic data.

The Nasdaq rose 78.52 points (0.4%) to 20,974.17 and the S&P 500 inched up 8.81 points (0.1%) to 6,305.60, although the narrower Dow edged down 19.12 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 44,323.07.

Wall Street rose on trade deal hopes as Lutnick expressed confidence in a US - EU agreement. He set August 1st as the tariff deadline. Gains faded later as traders awaited earnings from Alphabet, Tesla and Intel.

Conference Board released a report showed its reading on leading U.S. economic indicators fell by slightly more than expected in the month of June. Its leading economic index declined by 0.3% in June following a revised unchanged reading in May.

Despite the pullback by the broad markets, gold stocks substantially moved to the upside , resulting in a 3.8% spike by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index. The rally by gold stocks comes amid a sharp increase by the price of the precious metal. Steel stocks were significantly strong s, as reflected by the 2.5% surge by the NYSE Arca Steel Index. Telecom and retail stocks too saw some strength while natural gas and biotechnology stocks notably moved downside.

Asia-Pacific stocks turned in a mixed performance, with Japanese markets closed for a holiday. China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.7%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index slumped by 1%. The major European markets also ended the day mixed while the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.3%, the German DAX Index inched up by 0.1% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.2%.

In the bond market, treasuries moved notably higher early in the session and remained firmly positive throughout the day. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, slid 6.0 basis points to 4.37%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICICI Lombard jumps as Q1 PAT spurts 29% YoY to Rs 747 crore

CMD B. K. Soni appointed as TAC member of Sustainable Electronics Recycling International

Stock Alert: PNB Housing Finance, Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Finance, CIE Automotive

Jane Street to resume trading in India after complying with SEBI's escrow requirement

Indices may open lower on mixed global cues

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story