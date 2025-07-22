Kharif area rises 4% on year

According to the latest government data, the kharif sowing is 4 per cent up as of July 18 as coverage has reached 708.31 lakh hectares or lh from 680.38 lh a year ago. The seasons acreage was 7 per cent higher as of July 11.The area coverage under kharif seasons main cereal paddy has reached at 176.68 lh, up 12.4 per cent while of pulses acreage is higher by 2.3 per cent at 81.98 lh from 80.13 lh.

