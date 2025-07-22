Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kharif area rises 4% on year

Kharif area rises 4% on year

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
According to the latest government data, the kharif sowing is 4 per cent up as of July 18 as coverage has reached 708.31 lakh hectares or lh from 680.38 lh a year ago. The seasons acreage was 7 per cent higher as of July 11.The area coverage under kharif seasons main cereal paddy has reached at 176.68 lh, up 12.4 per cent while of pulses acreage is higher by 2.3 per cent at 81.98 lh from 80.13 lh.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

