Barometers edge higher in early trade; Nifty above 25,100 level

The domestic equity indices traded with minor gains in early trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,100 level. Media, metal and oil & gas shares advanced while pharma, auto and realty shares declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 175.33 points or 0.21% to 82,365.07. The Nifty 50 index rose 39.15 points or 0.15% to 25,123.85.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.04% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.41%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,892 shares rose and 2,264 shares fell. A total of 171 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.66% to 11.07. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,681.23 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,578.43 crore in the Indian equity market on 21 July 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Bajaj Finance rose 0.30%. The companys managing director (MD), Anup Kumar Saha has resigned due to personal reasons. Rajeev Jain will assume the leadership as vice chairman and MD until March 2028, ensuring smooth succession and business continuity. Dhanlaxmi Bank added 1.51% after the banks standalone net profit surged 252.2% to Rs 12.18 crore on 20.5% jump in total income to Rs 407.06 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.06% to 6.306 from the previous close of 6.300. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.2500 compared with its close of 86.3100 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement shed 0.02% to Rs 99,305. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.06% to 97.91. The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.21% to 4.370. In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2025 settlement shed 59 cents, or 0.85% to $68.62 a barrel.

Global Markets: Asian stocks traded mixed on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of the looming August 1 deadline for potential US trade tariffs. Japanese stocks, in particular, saw sharp swings after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishibas ruling coalition lost its majority in the upper house. Wall Street offered little direction, with US indices closing mostly flat overnight despite hitting fresh intraday records. The spotlight this week remains firmly on corporate earnings, with Tesla and Alphabet set to report on Wednesday. By the close in New York, the Dow slipped 0.04%, the S&P 500 inched up 0.14%, and the Nasdaq rose 0.38%.