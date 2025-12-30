B L Kashyap ends higher after bagging order worth Rs 364 cr

B L Kashyap and Sons jumped 2.44% to settle at Rs 56.16 after the company secured an order from ESNP Property Builders and Developers for civil and structural works at a commercial project in Chennai.

The order involves civil and structural works for the Embassy Splendid Tech Zone Block project at Pallavaram, Chennai. The project, valued at Rs 364.07 crore, is expected to be completed within approximately 24 months.

B. L. Kashyap and Sons (BLK) specialises in executing large-scale industrial, residential and commercial projects, and delivers integrated EPC services for civil construction and infrastructure sector projects.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 8.62 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 9.38 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales jumped 32.9% YoY to Rs 355.13 crore in Q2 FY26.