Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Concord Drugs gains on securing Rs 15-cr order

Concord Drugs gains on securing Rs 15-cr order

Image
Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Concord Drugs rose 3.48% to Rs 86 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 14.71 crore for the supply of various pharmaceutical products.

The project involves supplying various government healthcare agencies, including TNMSC (six purchase orders), DGHS via Government Medical Stores Depots, TNMSC under the Mudhalvar Marundhagam Scheme (32 purchase orders), TGMSIDC, and other entities, with execution scheduled over the next 45 to 60 days.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 375% to Rs 0.19 crore on a 16.8% drop in revenue to Rs 10.28 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex slumps 169 pts; realty shares decline for 3rd day

TVS Motor Company inks MoU with Manba Finance for commercial mobility portfolio

ESAF Small Finance Bank rises after selling NPA portfolio to ARC

Orient Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

EUR/USD off one-week low but overall mood remains languid

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story