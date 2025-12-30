PTC Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd, MMTC Ltd, Coromandel International Ltd and Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 December 2025.

PTC Industries Ltd tumbled 5.43% to Rs 18150 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1148 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1005 shares in the past one month.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd crashed 5.40% to Rs 1313. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 64941 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36124 shares in the past one month. MMTC Ltd lost 4.68% to Rs 67.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.92 lakh shares in the past one month. Coromandel International Ltd plummeted 4.51% to Rs 2259.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37809 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8566 shares in the past one month.