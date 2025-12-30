Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Univastu India jumps on bagging order worth Rs 14 crore

Univastu India jumps on bagging order worth Rs 14 crore

Image
Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Univastu India rose 1.29% to Rs 69.30 after the company said that it has secured a Rs 14.50 crore order from M/s Badri Rai Construction for the design, manufacture, supply, and installation of Myrtha Pools along with associated works.

As per the approved schedule, delivery is expected around six weeks after dispatch, with installation to be carried out as per a mutually agreed timeline.

Univastu India is engaged in the construction business.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 50.6% to Rs 4.64 crore on a 14% rise in revenue to Rs 48.34 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Concord Drugs gains on securing Rs 15-cr order

Indices trade near flat line; PSU Bank shares jump

PTC Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 99 lakh contract

Trishakti Industries rises after securing contract from Reliance Industries

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story