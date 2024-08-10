B N Rathi Securities standalone net profit rises 55.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.47% to Rs 13.18 crore

Net profit of B N Rathi Securities rose 55.34% to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.47% to Rs 13.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.13.1810.1815.0211.594.342.834.182.753.202.06

