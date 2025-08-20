B.R.Goyal Infra gains on bagging Rs 48-cr order from NHAI

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure rallied 3.44% to Rs 175.90 after the company announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 47.83 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

According to an exchange filing, NHAI has awarded the company a contract for the engagement of a user fee collection agency through competitive bidding via e-tender. The contract covers toll collection at the Khambara Fee Plaza (Design Km 71.050) on the Nagpur Seoni-Betul section in Maharashtra. It also includes the maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items.

The contract is valued at Rs 47,83,44,545 and is scheduled to be executed over a period of one year.