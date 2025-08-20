SRM Contractors gains on bagging new construction orders worth Rs 174-cr

SRM Contractors rose 2.43% to Rs 492.95 after the company announced that it had secured new construction projects with a cumulative value of Rs 174 crore.

The company clarified that the contracts were awarded in the normal course of business.

The company said the new orders reflect its unwavering commitment to excellence, strategic execution, and the trust our clients place in our capabilities. It added that the addition of these projects enhances its existing order book and strengthens its position for sustained growth in the coming quarters.

SRM Contractors is an engineering construction and development company undertaking construction of roads (including bridges), tunnels, slope stabilisation works and other miscellaneous civil construction activities in hilly, challenging and difficult terrains and geography such as the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. It executes construction both as an EPC contractor and on an item rate basis for infrastructure projects.