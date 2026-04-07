B.R.Goyal Infrastructure has secured an order worth Rs 23.37 crore from Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) for the construction of a hockey and athletic stadium along with allied infrastructure at Nanakheda, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.The project is to be executed within 24 months, including the rainy season. The order is awarded by a domestic entity and is not a related party transaction. The companys promoter/promoter group has no interest in the awarding entity.
B.R.Goyal Infrastructure is engaged in constructing infrastructure projects such as roads, highways, bridges, and buildings.
On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 15.1% to Rs 25.18 crore on a 13.4% drop in net sales to Rs 509.80 crore in FY25 over FY24.
Shares of B R Goyal Infrastructure traded flat at Rs 104.50 on the BSE.
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