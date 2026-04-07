Home / Markets / Capital Market News / B.R.Goyal Infra secures Rs 23-cr MPRDC order

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure has secured an order worth Rs 23.37 crore from Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) for the construction of a hockey and athletic stadium along with allied infrastructure at Nanakheda, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

The project is to be executed within 24 months, including the rainy season. The order is awarded by a domestic entity and is not a related party transaction. The companys promoter/promoter group has no interest in the awarding entity.

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure is engaged in constructing infrastructure projects such as roads, highways, bridges, and buildings.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 15.1% to Rs 25.18 crore on a 13.4% drop in net sales to Rs 509.80 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Shares of B R Goyal Infrastructure traded flat at Rs 104.50 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

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