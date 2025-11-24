Home / Markets / Capital Market News / B.R. Goyal Infrastructure gains after bagging Rs 33-cr NHAI toll collection contract

B.R. Goyal Infrastructure gains after bagging Rs 33-cr NHAI toll collection contract

Image
Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

B.R. Goyal Infrastructure advanced 1.62% to Rs 137.95 after the company announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 33.27 crore from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

According to the company, NHAI has awarded the work order for managing toll collection at the Paraghat Toll Plaza (Km 138.500 on NH-200/New NH-49) in Paraghat village, Bilaspur district, Chhattisgarh. The contract, given through competitive e-tendering, is part of the project to rehabilitate and upgrade NH-200 from Km 127.500 to Km 160.687 (Theka/Darrighat to Banari section) into a two-/four-lane highway with paved shoulders. The scope also includes maintaining nearby toilet blocks and replenishing consumables.

The total value of the order is Rs 33,27,17,575 and is to be completed within one year.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding authority, confirming that the transaction is not classified as a related-party transaction under regulatory norms.

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure is engaged in constructing infrastructure projects such as roads, highways, bridges, and buildings.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit increased 15.1% to Rs 25.18 crore on a 13.4% drop in net sales to Rs 509.80 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI works towards UPI-TIPS interlinkage to facilitate cross-border remittances between India and the Euro Area

India's forex reserves rise by $5.54 billion to $692.57 billion

GIFT Nifty suggests muted opening for equities; US & Ukraine agree on new peace framework

Sharpline Broadcast reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers consolidated net profit rises 22.43% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story