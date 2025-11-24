B.R. Goyal Infrastructure gains after bagging Rs 33-cr NHAI toll collection contract

B.R. Goyal Infrastructure advanced 1.62% to Rs 137.95 after the company announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 33.27 crore from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

According to the company, NHAI has awarded the work order for managing toll collection at the Paraghat Toll Plaza (Km 138.500 on NH-200/New NH-49) in Paraghat village, Bilaspur district, Chhattisgarh. The contract, given through competitive e-tendering, is part of the project to rehabilitate and upgrade NH-200 from Km 127.500 to Km 160.687 (Theka/Darrighat to Banari section) into a two-/four-lane highway with paved shoulders. The scope also includes maintaining nearby toilet blocks and replenishing consumables.

The total value of the order is Rs 33,27,17,575 and is to be completed within one year.