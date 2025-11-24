Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI works towards UPI-TIPS interlinkage to facilitate cross-border remittances between India and the Euro Area

RBI works towards UPI-TIPS interlinkage to facilitate cross-border remittances between India and the Euro Area

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
The Reserve Bank on Friday said the process of interlinking UPI with the Eurosystem's TARGET Instant Payment Settlement (TIPS) is progressing, and it will continue to collaborate closely with the European Central Bank to operationalise cross-border remittances. Reserve Bank of India has been actively pursuing interlinking of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with fast payment systems of other jurisdictions to promote cross-border payments. These initiatives are aligned with the G20 Roadmap for enhancing cross-border payments, with a focus on cheaper, efficient, more transparent and more accessible remittances.

Reserve Bank of India and NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) have been engaging with European Central Bank on the initiative to connect UPI with the TARGET Instant Payment Settlement (TIPS), the instant payment system operated by the Eurosystem. Following constructive and sustained engagement, both sides have agreed to start the realisation phase for the UPITIPS link. The proposed UPITIPS interlinkage aims to facilitate cross-border remittances between India and the Euro Area and is expected to benefit users of both jurisdictions. Reserve Bank of India and NIPL will continue to collaborate closely with European Central Bank to operationalize the UPITIPS link, including technical integration, risk management and settlement arrangements, the release stated.

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

