Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves rise by $5.54 billion to $692.57 billion

India's forex reserves rise by $5.54 billion to $692.57 billion

Image
Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indias foreign exchange reserves recorded a strong rise for the week ended 14 November, increasing by USD 5.543 billion to reach USD 692.576 billion, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

The surge in the countrys reserves this week was driven largely by a steep jump in the value of gold holdings. Gold reserves rose by USD 5.327 billion, taking the total to USD 106.857 billion.

Foreign currency assets (FCAs), the largest component of Indias reserves, saw a modest rise of USD 152 million, bringing the total to USD 562.29 billion.

Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) are up by USD 56 million to USD 18.65 billion. The reserve position in the IMF is Higher by USD 8 million, reaching USD 4.779 billion.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty suggests muted opening for equities; US & Ukraine agree on new peace framework

Sharpline Broadcast reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers consolidated net profit rises 22.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Citygold Credit Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Debock Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story