Baazar Style Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 21.09% to Rs 275.71 crore

Net loss of Baazar Style Retail reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.09% to Rs 275.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 227.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales275.71227.69 21 OPM %15.2414.99 -PBDT31.0924.64 26 PBT10.167.62 33 NP-0.395.52 PL

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

