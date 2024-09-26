Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Alert: ONGC, Cipla, Vedanta, Infosys, Uno Minda, Hindustan Copper

Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O ban :

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), Granules India , Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX).

Stocks to watch:

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) board approved Rs 1,501 crore investments in ONGC Petro additions.

Vedanta board will consider the fourth interim dividend on 8 October 2024.

Hindustan Copper board approved the sale of the malanjkhand copper ore tailing plant n Madhya Pradesh.

Infosys and will establish Global Technology hub for Sweden-based Polster in Bengaluru.

Uno Minda arm has entered into agreement with Korea-based Hyundai Mobis to manufacture licensed products like speakers.

Ciplas UK-based arm has signed a pact to acquire a 6.9% stake held by Jiangsu Xidi Pharma in a China-based unit post-acquisition Jiangsu to become a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the company.

JBM Auto incorporated unit JBM Electric Vehicles in Singapore to carry on the business in the automotive sector for electric vehicles internationally.

Gillette India board approved the appointment of Anjuly Duggal as chairperson effective from 29 September 2024.

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 8:14 AM IST

