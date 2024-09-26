Stock Alert: ONGC, Cipla, Vedanta, Infosys, Uno Minda, Hindustan Copper

Ciplas UK-based arm has signed a pact to acquire a 6.9% stake held by Jiangsu Xidi Pharma in a China-based unit post-acquisition Jiangsu to become a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the company.

JBM Auto incorporated unit JBM Electric Vehicles in Singapore to carry on the business in the automotive sector for electric vehicles internationally.

Gillette India board approved the appointment of Anjuly Duggal as chairperson effective from 29 September 2024.

