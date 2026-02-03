Associate Sponsors

Bajaj Auto gains after registering 25% YoY growth in Jan'26 auto sales

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 10:18 AM IST
Bajaj Auto advanced 2.46% to Rs 9,727.45 after the company reported 25% increase in total auto sales for January 2026, selling 4.77 lakh units as against 3.81 lakh units sold in January 2025.

Domestic sales stood at 2.61 lakh units, up 26% YoY, while exports totalled 2.15 lakh units, marking a 25% YoY growth.

Two-wheeler sales rose 24% to 4.06 lakh units, while commercial vehicle sales jumped 35% to 71,127 units in January 2026 over January 2025.

On a year-to-date basis, Bajaj Auto registered an 8% growth in total auto sales, with 42.24 lakh units sold compared to 39.29 lakh units in the corresponding period last year.

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers, etc., and parts thereof.

The companys standalone net profit increased 18.68% to Rs 2,502.81 crore on an 18.84% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 15,220.33 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 10:18 AM IST

