Bajaj Auto gains after registering 25% YoY growth in Jan'26 auto sales

Bajaj Auto advanced 2.46% to Rs 9,727.45 after the company reported 25% increase in total auto sales for January 2026, selling 4.77 lakh units as against 3.81 lakh units sold in January 2025.

Domestic sales stood at 2.61 lakh units, up 26% YoY, while exports totalled 2.15 lakh units, marking a 25% YoY growth.

Two-wheeler sales rose 24% to 4.06 lakh units, while commercial vehicle sales jumped 35% to 71,127 units in January 2026 over January 2025.

On a year-to-date basis, Bajaj Auto registered an 8% growth in total auto sales, with 42.24 lakh units sold compared to 39.29 lakh units in the corresponding period last year.