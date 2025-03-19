PDS associate company incorporates new wholly owned subsidiary in India

PDS has announced that its associate company, Pangram Celebrity Brands, has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary in India, named Kontemporary Koncepts, effective from 18 March 2025.

The primary objective of this incorporation is to expand the business by focusing on the manufacturing and distribution of apparel and consumer goods. The subsidiary will engage in designing and manufacturing clothing apparel, including launching brands associated with apparel for clients in India and abroad, along with other related activities.

The cost of incorporation is Rs 28,700, with a shareholding percentage of 28.70%. The transaction was completed on a cash consideration basis.

PDS is a global fashion infrastructure company offering product development, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution for major brands and retailers worldwide.

The official announcement was made on 18 March 2025, after market hours.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 70.4% to Rs 24.85 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 14.58 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 21.1% to Rs 3,124.88 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 2,579.78 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

The counter rose 0.50% to Rs 451.40 on the BSE.

