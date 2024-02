Bajaj Auto has made further investment of Rs. 45.75 crore on 22 February 2024 in Yulu Bikes, which is India's largest shared electric two wheeler mobility company.

Post the aforesaid fresh investment, the company's shareholding in Yulu Bikes now stands at 18.8% of the paid up equity share capital of Yulu Bikes.

