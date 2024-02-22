Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Vodafone Idea to consider fund raising options

Board of Vodafone Idea to consider fund raising options

Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
On 27 February 2024

The Board of Vodafone Idea will meet on 27 February 2024 to consider proposals for raising of funds in one or more tranches by way of a rights issue, further public offer, private placement including preferential allotment, qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate, by way of issue of equity shares or by way of issue of any instruments or securities including securities convertible into equity shares, Global Depository Receipts, American Depository Receipts or bonds including foreign currency convertible bonds, convertible debentures, warrants, and/or non-convertible debentures including non-convertible debentures along with warrants, which may or may not be listed.

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

