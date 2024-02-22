Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil India signs MoU with The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore

Oil India signs MoU with The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore

Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
To collaborate in green hydrogen domain

Oil India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT), a public sector company, on 22 February 2024 to explore opportunities in the domain of Green Hydrogen, including Green Ammonia / Green Methanol and other derivatives; to collaborate in decarbonizing initiatives like carbon dioxide sequestration; and to collaborate in any other potential avenues for decarbonization / clean energy transition / green fuels / renewable energy etc. that may present synergy between the parties and serve common business interests.

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

