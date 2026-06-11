Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 10139, down 0.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 18.35% in last one year as compared to a 6.57% slide in NIFTY and a 10.3% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bajaj Auto Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 10139, down 0.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 23252.15. The Sensex is at 74103.12, up 0.16%.Bajaj Auto Ltd has lost around 2.48% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25833.55, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 89993 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.63 lakh shares in last one month.