Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Electrosteel Castings CFO Ashutosh Agarwal resigns

Electrosteel Castings announced that Ashutosh Agarwal has resigned from the position of whole-time director and chief financial officer (CFO) of the company due to personal reasons.

He will continue in his current role until the close of business hours on 10 August 2026. Agarwal has confirmed that there are no material reasons for his resignation other than those stated in his resignation letter.

Electrosteel Castings is engaged in the business of manufacturing Ductile Iron (DI) pipes, Ductile Iron Fittings (DIF) and Cast Iron (CI) pipes and produces and supplies pig iron.

Shares of Electrosteel Castings shed 0.88% to Rs 70.15 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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