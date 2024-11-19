Bajaj Auto Ltd gains for third straight session

Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 9666.05, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 71.08% in last one year as compared to a 20.57% jump in NIFTY and a 40.86% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Bajaj Auto Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 9666.05, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.25% on the day, quoting at 23745.85. The Sensex is at 78326.94, up 1.28%. Bajaj Auto Ltd has slipped around 7.95% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 6.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23043.85, up 2.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 9686.9, up 1.55% on the day. Bajaj Auto Ltd is up 71.08% in last one year as compared to a 20.57% jump in NIFTY and a 40.86% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 32.47 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News