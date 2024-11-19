TVS Motor Company Ltd gains for third straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 2463.75, up 1.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 43.3% in last one year as compared to a 20.57% jump in NIFTY and a 40.86% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

TVS Motor Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2463.75, up 1.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.25% on the day, quoting at 23745.85. The Sensex is at 78326.94, up 1.28%. TVS Motor Company Ltd has slipped around 10.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 6.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23043.85, up 2.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2466.75, up 1.97% on the day. TVS Motor Company Ltd is up 43.3% in last one year as compared to a 20.57% jump in NIFTY and a 40.86% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 49.46 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

