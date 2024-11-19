Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 2972.45, up 4.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 91.5% in last one year as compared to a 20.57% spurt in NIFTY and a 40.86% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2972.45, up 4.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.25% on the day, quoting at 23745.85. The Sensex is at 78326.94, up 1.28%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has slipped around 0.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 6.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23043.85, up 2.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 39.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2973.7, up 4.24% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 91.5% in last one year as compared to a 20.57% spurt in NIFTY and a 40.86% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 32.46 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

