MRF Ltd rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 122922.9, up 1.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.35% in last one year as compared to a 20.57% jump in NIFTY and a 40.86% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

MRF Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 122922.9, up 1.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.25% on the day, quoting at 23745.85. The Sensex is at 78326.94, up 1.28%. MRF Ltd has slipped around 4.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 6.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23043.85, up 2.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4286 shares today, compared to the daily average of 7745 shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 123531.3, up 2.07% on the day. MRF Ltd is up 10.35% in last one year as compared to a 20.57% jump in NIFTY and a 40.86% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 26.9 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

