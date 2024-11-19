HDFC Bank Ltd soars 2.43%, Gains for third straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1746.55, up 2.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.03% in last one year as compared to a 20.57% gain in NIFTY and a 16.82% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1746.55, up 2.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.25% on the day, quoting at 23745.85. The Sensex is at 78326.94, up 1.28%. HDFC Bank Ltd has added around 1.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50363.8, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 99.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 145.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1748, up 2.52% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd is up 16.03% in last one year as compared to a 20.57% gain in NIFTY and a 16.82% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 19.77 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News