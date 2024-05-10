Bajaj Auto Ltd soars 1.05%

Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 8939.4, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 96.56% in last one year as compared to a 20.31% spurt in NIFTY and a 64.63% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bajaj Auto Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 8939.4, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 22013.6. The Sensex is at 72495.04, up 0.13%. Bajaj Auto Ltd has dropped around 1.38% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22633.3, up 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 8991, up 1.11% on the day. Bajaj Auto Ltd is up 96.56% in last one year as compared to a 20.31% spurt in NIFTY and a 64.63% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 33.02 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News