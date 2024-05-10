Muthoot Homefin (India) standalone net profit rises 95.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 85.61% to Rs 65.76 croreNet profit of Muthoot Homefin (India) rose 95.79% to Rs 5.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 85.61% to Rs 65.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 77.79% to Rs 18.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.24% to Rs 198.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 138.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
