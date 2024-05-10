Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Muthoot Homefin (India) standalone net profit rises 95.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Muthoot Homefin (India) standalone net profit rises 95.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
Sales rise 85.61% to Rs 65.76 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Homefin (India) rose 95.79% to Rs 5.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 85.61% to Rs 65.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 77.79% to Rs 18.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.24% to Rs 198.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 138.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales65.7635.43 86 198.88138.84 43 OPM %41.0142.00 -45.6842.42 - PBDT8.444.52 87 30.4515.94 91 PBT7.083.56 99 25.5814.07 82 NP5.112.61 96 18.4910.40 78

First Published: May 10 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

