ECap Equities reports standalone net profit of Rs 171.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
Sales rise 49.39% to Rs 458.36 crore

Net profit of ECap Equities reported to Rs 171.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 38.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 49.39% to Rs 458.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 306.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 139.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.78% to Rs 1433.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1104.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales458.36306.83 49 1433.151104.26 30 OPM %64.4420.10 -42.6632.74 - PBDT176.50-34.13 LP 95.77-29.96 LP PBT174.16-36.31 LP 86.57-38.43 LP NP171.14-38.57 LP 139.99-0.99 LP

First Published: May 10 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

