Bajaj Auto records 20% growth in sales volumes in Sep'24

Sell 4.69 lakh units

Bajaj Auto has sold 4,69,531 units in month of September 2024 compared to 3,92,558 units in September 2023, recording a growth of 20%.

Total sales comprise of domestic sales of 3,11,887 units (higher by 23% on YoY basis) and exports of 1,57,644 units (higher by 13% on YoY basis).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The growth was led by 2-wheeler sales at 4,00,489 units (higher by 22% on YoY basis) followed by commercial vehicle sales which stood at 69,042 units (higher by 6% on YoY basis).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News