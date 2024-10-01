Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bajaj Auto records 20% growth in sales volumes in Sep'24

Image
Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Sell 4.69 lakh units

Bajaj Auto has sold 4,69,531 units in month of September 2024 compared to 3,92,558 units in September 2023, recording a growth of 20%.

Total sales comprise of domestic sales of 3,11,887 units (higher by 23% on YoY basis) and exports of 1,57,644 units (higher by 13% on YoY basis).

The growth was led by 2-wheeler sales at 4,00,489 units (higher by 22% on YoY basis) followed by commercial vehicle sales which stood at 69,042 units (higher by 6% on YoY basis).

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 9:17 AM IST

