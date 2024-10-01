Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Alert: Auto stocks, Kalpataru Projects Intl, Tata Power Company, PC Jeweller, Ultratech Cement

Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O ban :

Balrampur Chini mills Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Copper, RBL Bank

Stocks to watch:

Automobile stocks will be in focus as auto companies will start announcing monthly sales numbers for September starting from 1 October 2024.

Kalpataru Projects International received orders worth Rs 1,241 crore in the transmission and distribution business from India and the wider overseas market as well as orders regarding commercial building projects in India.

Tata Power Company will invest Rs 1.2 lakh crore in Rajasthan for power distribution, transmission and green transition.

PC Jeweller board approved a proposal to split existing 1 equity share having face value of Rs 10 each, into 10 equity shares having face value of Rs 1 each, fully paid-up.

Aphageo (India) has received an order worth Rs 132 crore from Oil India for data acquisition.

Ultratech Cement will increase its stake in Continum MP Windfarm to 5.46% from 3.28%. It has made a total investment of Rs 24.35 crore for 5.46% equity shareholding.

Piramal Pharma has announced $80 million expansion plan for sterile injectables facility at Kentucky.

Finolex Industries' board has approved the appointment of Chandan Verma as interim chief financial officer (CFO) effective from Monday.

India Glycols has increased its grain-based distillery capacity by 100 KLPD at Kashipur, Uttarakhand and added 180 KLPD to its existing bio-fuel ethanol plant at the same location. Additionally, it has expected its facilities for new value-added chemicals products by 2500 MTPA in Kashipur, Uttarakhand.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)s Chief financial officer (CFO), Ajit Kumar, retires with effect from the closing hours of 30 September 2024.

Thomas Cook (India) has partnered with Aritarth Technologies to develop generative AI solutions for the travel sector.

IPCA Laboratories subsidiary, Bayshore will sell nine ANDAs to US-based Unichem for $2.65million, along with its generic business for $10 million.

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 8:28 AM IST

