Indices may open higher

Global Markets:

Asian stocks retreated slightly from their recent two-and-a-half-year peaks on Tuesday. This followed hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, which dampened expectations for aggressive interest rate cuts. The U.S. dollar strengthened in response. Meanwhile, heightened tensions in the Middle East added to market uncertainty.

With mainland China's financial markets closed for the remainder of the week, the recent rally in Asian markets is expected to pause. Hong Kong's Hang Seng is also closed on Tuesday.

U.S. equities closed higher on Monday, recovering from earlier losses triggered by Powell's remarks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.04% to a record closing high of 42,330.15. The S&P 500 gained 0.42% to also reach a new record close of 5,762.48. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.38%.

Investors had anticipated more aggressive rate cuts from the Federal Reserve in its final two meetings of the year. However, Powell indicated that the central bank would likely stick to quarter-point rate reductions moving forward, citing recent economic data that showed strong growth and consumer spending.

Domestic Market:

Domestic equity benchmarks experienced a sharp decline Monday, mirroring global trends, as tensions in the Middle East escalated. The Nifty50 closed below 25,850, with sectors like auto, banking, and finance bearing the brunt of the sell-off. However, metals and media stocks bucked the trend. Global investors are closely watching US economic data, particularly the jobs report, which could influence the Fed's interest rate decisions. While China's market saw a rebound due to stimulus measures, India's premium valuation and global pressures weighed on its performance. Domestically, investors are looking forward to Q2 earnings reports, hoping for a reversal after a weak Q1.

The S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 1,272.07 points or 1.49% to 84,299.78. The Nifty 50 index dropped 368.10 points or 1.41% to 25,810.85.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News