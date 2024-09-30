Piramal Pharma to invest $80M to expand its Lexington, Kentucky facility

Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and part of Piramal Pharma has unveiled an $80M investment plan to expand its Lexington, Kentucky facility.

The site specializes in sterile compounding, liquid filling, and lyophilization for sterile injectable drug products, playing a vital role in Piramal Pharma Solutions integrated antibody‐drug conjugate development and manufacturing program, ADCelerate. The investment, financed by bank loans and internal accruals, aims to enhance the site's existing capacity and capabilities to meet the demands of a rapidly growing market.

With this expansion, Piramal Pharma will strengthen its position as an efficient and reliable global partner for biologic manufacturing, leveraging deep scientific expertise and extensive experience managing complex technical projects.