Bajaj Auto total sales climbs 20% YoY in Sep'24

Bajaj Auto reported 19.60% jump in total auto sales to 4,69,531 units in September 2024 as against 3,92,558 units in September 2023.

While the companys domestic sales increased 23.18% to 3,11,887 units, exports rose by 13.11% to 1,57,644 units in September 2024 over September 2023.

Sales of two-wheelers and commercial vehicles stood at 4,00,489 units (up 20.20% YoY) and 69,042 units (up 6.47% YoY), respectively.

On half year basis, the companys total sale grew by 11.63% to 23,23,560 units in H1 FY25 as against 20,81,360 units sold in H1 FY24.

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers etc. and parts thereof.