Sun Pharma inks exclusive pact with Philogen for commercializing anti-cancer drug Fibromun

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said that it has entered into a global exclusive commercialization, license, and supply agreement with Philogen for commercializing the latter's specialty product Fibromun. Philogen is an Italian-Swiss company active in the biotechnology sector, specialized in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of highly lethal diseases. Fibromun, an innovative anti-cancer immunotherapy, is being investigated in registration trials by Philogen for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and glioblastoma. Under the terms of the agreement, Sun Pharma will have the exclusive worldwide rights to commercialise Fibromun. Philogen will complete the ongoing pivotal clinical trials for the product, pursue marketing authorization with regulatory authorities, and manufacture commercial supplies. Sun Pharma will be responsible for commercialization activities.

The two partner companies will share post-commercialization economics in about 45(Philogen)-to-55(Sun Pharma) ratio.

Dilip Shanghvi, chairman and managing director of Sun Pharma, said: Fibromuns progress through development has been quite encouraging and it has potential to be an important option for treatment of soft-tissue sarcomas and other cancers with significant unmet medical needs.

This partnership expands our clinical pipeline into oncology in alignment with our current portfolio in skin cancers. We keenly look forward to providing this treatment option globally in due course of time.

In May last year, Sun Pharma and Philogen entered into an exclusive distribution, license, and supply agreement for commercializing the specialty product Nidlegy in Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The first marketing authorization application for Nidlegy has been submitted to European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of locally advanced, fully resectable melanoma in the neoadjuvant setting.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries is a leading global pharmaceutical company with specialty and generic presence and India's top pharma company.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 40.20% to Rs 2,835.6 crore on 5.96% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 12,652.75 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.78% to currently trade at Rs 1911.30 on the BSE.

