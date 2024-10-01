Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sun Pharma inks global licensing agreement with Philogen

Sun Pharma inks global licensing agreement with Philogen

Image
Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To commercialize Philogen's specialty product, Fibromun

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Philogen S.p.A (Philogen) today announced that they have entered into a global licensing agreement for commercializing Philogen's specialty product, Fibromun (L19TNF).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Fibromun, an innovative anti-cancer immunotherapy, is being investigated in registration trials by Philogen for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and glioblastoma.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sun Pharma will have the exclusive worldwide rights to commercialise Fibromun.

Philogen will complete the ongoing pivotal clinical trials for the product, pursue Marketing Authorization with regulatory authorities, and manufacture commercial supplies. Sun Pharma will be responsible for commercialization activities. The two partner companies will share post-commercialization economics in about 45(Philogen):55(Sun Pharma) ratio. Other financial terms were not disclosed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PC Jeweller share at 5% upper circuit as board okays stock split, fundraise

North Carolina launches massive search, rescue operation in wake of Helene

Nalco gains 4% on Kotak Equities' rating and target upgrade; check details

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 150pts, at 84,150, Nifty red at 25,750; Metal, Bank drag

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 5: Skipper Shanto departs, BAN 4 wickets down

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story