Sun Pharma inks global licensing agreement with Philogen

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Philogen S.p.A (Philogen) today announced that they have entered into a global licensing agreement for commercializing Philogen's specialty product, Fibromun (L19TNF).

Fibromun, an innovative anti-cancer immunotherapy, is being investigated in registration trials by Philogen for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and glioblastoma.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sun Pharma will have the exclusive worldwide rights to commercialise Fibromun.

Philogen will complete the ongoing pivotal clinical trials for the product, pursue Marketing Authorization with regulatory authorities, and manufacture commercial supplies. Sun Pharma will be responsible for commercialization activities. The two partner companies will share post-commercialization economics in about 45(Philogen):55(Sun Pharma) ratio. Other financial terms were not disclosed.