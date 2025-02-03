Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bajaj Auto total sales gains 7% YoY in January

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
The two-wheeler major reported 7% increase in total auto sales to 3,81,040 units in January 2025 as against 3,56,010 units in January 2024.

While the companys domestic sales decreased 9% to 2,08,359 units, exports jumped by 31% to 1,72,681 units in January 2025 over January 2024.

Sales of two-wheelers stood at 1,71,299 units (down 11% YoY) and commercial vehicles was 37,060 units (up 1% YoY).

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers, etc. and parts thereof.

The auto majors standalone net profit increased 9.19% to Rs 2,005.04 crore on a 21.80% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 13,127.47 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Bajaj Auto fell 1.14% to Rs 9,044.15 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

