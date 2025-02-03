India's manufacturing remains strong at the start of the year

Cost pressures retreated to their weakest in 11 months, but selling prices rose solidly amid buoyant demand.
Meanwhile, business confidence strengthened. Rising from December's one-year low of 56.4 to 57.7 in January, the seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) signaled a robust improvement in the health of the sector.
The rate of expansion was the quickest since last July and outpaced its long-run average.
