Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculators slightly reduce net long position

US dollar index speculators slightly reduce net long position

Image
Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US dollar index speculators slightly reduced net long position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 14200 contracts in the data reported through January 28, 2025, showing a decline of 672 net long contracts compared to the previous week and keeping them near four month top.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Neogen Chem jumps after Q3 PAT spurts to Rs 10 cr

Volumes spurt at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

Hero MotoCorp total sales rises 2% YoY in Jan'25

Gender Budget allocation in the total Union Budget increases to 8.86% in FY 2025-26 from 6.8% in 2024-25: Govt

Sensex, Nifty trade lower; oil & gas shares under pressure

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story