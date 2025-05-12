Bajaj Electricals consolidated net profit rises 101.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.92% to Rs 1262.73 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Electricals rose 101.47% to Rs 59.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.92% to Rs 1262.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1180.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.79% to Rs 133.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 131.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.19% to Rs 4815.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4622.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

