Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Electricals consolidated net profit rises 101.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Bajaj Electricals consolidated net profit rises 101.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 6.92% to Rs 1262.73 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Electricals rose 101.47% to Rs 59.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.92% to Rs 1262.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1180.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.79% to Rs 133.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 131.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.19% to Rs 4815.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4622.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1262.731180.98 7 4815.914622.35 4 OPM %7.374.21 -6.385.62 - PBDT91.1254.64 67 292.38282.68 3 PBT49.8824.45 104 148.31173.10 -14 NP59.0529.31 101 133.42131.08 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Market Creators reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Super Sales India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.62 crore in the March 2025 quarter

K P R Mill Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

TFCI jumps after Q4 PAT rises 48% YoY to Rs 30 cr

Japanese markets eked out modest gains

First Published: May 12 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story