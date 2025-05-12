Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Super Sales India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.62 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Super Sales India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.62 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 5.08% to Rs 105.25 crore

Net Loss of Super Sales India reported to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.08% to Rs 105.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 100.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 19.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.68% to Rs 403.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 419.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales105.25100.16 5 403.77419.18 -4 OPM %4.954.18 -5.7310.06 - PBDT5.073.77 34 23.2645.65 -49 PBT-1.11-2.34 53 -1.7323.51 PL NP-1.62-1.95 17 -1.7619.87 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

K P R Mill Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

TFCI jumps after Q4 PAT rises 48% YoY to Rs 30 cr

Japanese markets eked out modest gains

China's Shanghai Composite index jumps 0.82%

Bajaj Electricals soars after strong Q4 performance

First Published: May 12 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story