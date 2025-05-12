Super Sales India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.62 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.08% to Rs 105.25 crore

Net Loss of Super Sales India reported to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.08% to Rs 105.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 100.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 19.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.68% to Rs 403.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 419.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

105.25100.16403.77419.184.954.185.7310.065.073.7723.2645.65-1.11-2.34-1.7323.51-1.62-1.95-1.7619.87

