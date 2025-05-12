K P R Mill Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jindal Worldwide Ltd, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, Jyothy Labs Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 May 2025.

K P R Mill Ltd lost 8.11% to Rs 1213.6 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 75727 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49593 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd crashed 7.89% to Rs 60.82. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd tumbled 5.43% to Rs 1379.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jyothy Labs Ltd pared 4.55% to Rs 349.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 89439 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28512 shares in the past one month.

IndusInd Bank Ltd dropped 3.65% to Rs 788. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

