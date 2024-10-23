Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Finance consolidated net profit rises 12.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Bajaj Finance consolidated net profit rises 12.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 27.49% to Rs 16736.58 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finance rose 12.64% to Rs 3999.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3550.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.49% to Rs 16736.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13127.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales16736.5813127.97 27 OPM %70.2271.99 -PBDT5611.524916.28 14 PBT5401.484757.76 14 NP3999.733550.80 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower signals GIFT Nifty; Asia markets climb

Siraj to Green: RCB's probable retained players ahead of IPL 2025 auction

Global leaders terrified of Trump, quietly tell me, 'he can't win': Biden

FBI investigates leak of classified Israel documents on Iran attack

Gets visa fee refund, car rental, cruise cover with this travel insurance

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story