Bajaj Finance consolidated net profit rises 12.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.49% to Rs 16736.58 croreNet profit of Bajaj Finance rose 12.64% to Rs 3999.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3550.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.49% to Rs 16736.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13127.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales16736.5813127.97 27 OPM %70.2271.99 -PBDT5611.524916.28 14 PBT5401.484757.76 14 NP3999.733550.80 13
