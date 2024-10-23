Bajaj Finance consolidated net profit rises 12.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.49% to Rs 16736.58 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finance rose 12.64% to Rs 3999.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3550.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.49% to Rs 16736.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13127.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.16736.5813127.9770.2271.995611.524916.285401.484757.763999.733550.80

